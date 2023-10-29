All of us could do with a check of the words we’re using

Justin Trudeau has been stalwart in supporting Israel during the current crisis, despite divisions within the Prime Minister’s Liberal caucus. Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives are unequivocally pro-Israel. The NDP, though more ambiguous in its position, also condemned the horrific attacks by Hamas of Oct. 7.

But Canada is changing, politically and demographically. Some who defend the rights of Palestinians use language that is plainly antisemitic. People are saying hateful things during pro-Palestinian demonstrations. For supporters of Israel and of Jews everywhere, the future darkens.

“Overton window” is a term used to describe the range of permissible discourse on a given subject. On the question of Israelis, Palestinians and the future of both peoples, that window in Canada has traditionally been narrow: Most Canadians support a two-state solution that would see Israel and a Palestinian state co-existing peacefully. headtopics.com

Among the national political parties, Conservative leaders are especially fierce in defending Israel. While they also support the right of Palestinians to live peacefully in their own state, their first loyalty is to the Jewish people.

This is largely true for leaders of the federal Liberal Party as well. In the wake of the Oct. 7 attacks, Mr. Trudeauurging Canada to support a ceasefire in Gaza, which would leave Hamas effectively unpunished. Mr. Trudeau, while not calling for that ceasefire, does support humanitarian pauses to aid Gazan civilians. Canadaon a vote in the United Nations urging a ceasefire, after trying but failing to have the resolution amended to include a condemnation of Hamas. headtopics.com

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, while also condemning Hamas, supports a ceasefire. And in the Ontario Legislature, one former NDP MPP was prepared to go much farther.that made no mention of the Hamas attacks on Israeli civilians, but instead talked about Israeli violence against Palestinians “rooted in settler colonialism,” and called on Israel to “end all occupation of Palestinian land and end apartheid.”. At least one NDP MPP and one MP disagreed with the leader’s decision.

