All clear: Gas leak on Uplands Drive contained

'Price of justice cannot be the continued suffering of all,' Trudeau says amid push to get Canadians out of Gaza Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Wednesday she is in touch with several of her counterparts in the Middle East about the possibility of more foreign nationals being able to leave the Gaza Strip -- after the first group allowed to exit since the latest Israel-Hamas war began did not include any Canadians.

Nova Scotia has launched a mobile app that will let users book health-care appointments, see expected emergency department wait times, and access vaccination records, among other things.4 schools in GTA evacuated due to bomb threats: policePolice have released video footage showing two suspects who allegedly spray painted swear words on homes and vehicles in Vaughan and left behind skinned goat heads.

Highway 3 was reopened between Wellington Road and Centennial Avenue, as well as the First Avenue on ramp, after being closed for several hours.Four months after his daughter was killed in a violent incident in a London, Ont. home, a grieving father is calling for legislation to prevent more such tragedies.Claude and Sarah Wiggermann have spent their summer and fall frustrated with a pile fertilizer near their Bruce County property. “It’s dried human waste.

Waterloo regional police are appealing for video and witnesses after a jewelry store robbery at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener.Calgary police say Pineridge shooting was 'planned and targeted'

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CTVOTTAWA: Townhomes on Uplands Drive evacuated due to gas leakOttawa Fire Services says four rows of townhomes on Uplands Drive have been evacuated because of a gas leak.

Source: ctvottawa | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Charlottetown Y Service Club food drive said almost as successful as last yearExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Early Snowfall Expected to Complicate Drive Home in Nova ScotiaAn early snowfall in Nova Scotia will make driving conditions challenging for many residents who have not yet switched to winter tires.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Successful Annual Food Drive in CharlottetownOrganizations, volunteers, and residents come together to ensure the success of the annual food drive organized by the Charlottetown Y Service Club. Despite concerns about high inflation, the event collected almost as much food as in previous years, benefiting the Upper Room Food Bank and Soup Kitchen.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SUDBURYDOTCOM: Inflation and Supply Chain Issues Drive Up Price of Fire TrucksThe price of pumper fire trucks has been significantly impacted by inflation and supply chain issues, resulting in a cost of $1.46 million, exceeding the budgeted amount. The city council has approved the purchase of two trucks at this inflated price to update their fire services.

Source: sudburydotcom | Read more ⮕

BNNBLOOMBERG: Masdar M&A Talks in Turkey Collapse in Blow to Investment DriveRenewable energy giant Masdar’s talks to acquire a stake in Turkey’s Fiba Yenilenebilir Enerji have collapsed, according to sources with knowledge of the matter, in a blow to Ankara’s pursuit of UAE investment.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕