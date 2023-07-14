Alibaba's market value drops as it cancels cloud business spin-off

Alibaba Group's market value dropped after it cancelled plans to spin off its cloud business due to uncertainties over US curbs on exports to China. The company's Hong Kong shares closed down 10%, while its US listed securities closed down 9%. Analysts are surprised by the decision and speculate about potential hidden issues. This comes after Tencent Holdings also expressed concerns about the US export curbs.

