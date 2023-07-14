Albertans urged to remain part of Canada Pension Plan for protection against global economy

Albertans should remain part of the Canada Pension Plan because it will help protect them from an unpredictable global economy, the CPP Investment Board chief executive officer says, as the governing United Conservative Party continues to boost its case to exit the program.

Speaking to Calgary business leaders Tuesday, John Graham called the energy transition a “generational investment opportunity,” as the CPPIB intends to grow the fund’s portfolio of both conventional and renewable energy in The CPP is a “safe, non-partisan, stable pension we already have that’s delivering on its purpose for millions of Albertans,” Mr. Graham said. The CPPIB invests where it can drive value, he said, and energy is one of those areas. “We look across the globe, across all industries. Energy is a big part and will continue to be a big part of the global econom

