Albertans Receive Emergency Alert Amid Extreme Cold Temperatures

This weekend, amid extreme cold temperatures near -40 C in many places, Albertans got an emergency alert asking them to cut their power use or risk rolling blackouts. Here are five strategies that could reduce the risk of similar power shortages in cases of extreme weather across the country.Extreme cold pushed Alberta’s electrical grid to the limit this weekend, triggering an emergency alert to prevent rolling blackouts.

The close call was used by some politicians to criticize the federal government's plan to have an emissions-free electricity grid by 2035.On Saturday evening, amid extreme cold temperatures near -40 C in most of Alberta, residents received an emergency alert asking them to reduce power use or risk rolling blackouts.more frequent across the country and around the world. Extreme cold or heat drives up demand for power for heating and cooling, which can also cause power shortages and increase the risk of emergency measures like rotating blackouts or even unplanned outage





CBCNews » / 🏆 2. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Every megawatt matters: Albertans respond quickly to emergency electricity alertAlbertans did the right thing Saturday night, unplugging enough that the provincial power grid was able to avoid resorting to a series of rotating power outages on a night when the wind-chill readings across the province threatened to drop to -50 C.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

Emergency Alert in Alberta Warns of Rotating Power OutagesSaturday evening’s emergency alert in Alberta warning of rotating power outages shows the challenges the province is facing in terms of electricity supply during extreme weather. Carolyn Kury de Castillo reports on what is being done to avoid more near misses.

Source: GlobalNational - 🏆 81. / 51 Read more »

Emergency Room Doctors Express Frustration Over Lack of Planning for OvercrowdingThe head of a national group of emergency room doctors says he’s “disgusted” that provinces and territories have generally not planned for expected overcrowding in ERs, especially as respiratory season starts to peak in many areas.

Source: DurhamRadioNews - 🏆 70. / 51 Read more »

Alberta faces electricity supply challenges during extreme weatherThe Alberta Electric System Operator issued a grid alert due to extreme cold and power facility outages. The alert was later dropped as wind and solar generation provided some relief. Residents are advised to limit electricity usage during peak hours.

Source: GlobalNational - 🏆 81. / 51 Read more »

Low Vaccination Uptake in Alberta Raises Concerns Over Respiratory IllnessesAlberta's hospitals are dealing with a massive uptick in respiratory illnesses, and there's worry in the healthcare system that low vaccination uptake, government messaging and busy holiday get-togethers will make things much worse. The flu has already taken the lives of 44 Albertans, and hundreds of others – many of them young people – have been forced into crowded medical facilities.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

Head-on Collision Closes Intersection in CalgaryA head-on collision in Calgary has closed the intersection of 19 Street and 39 Avenue N.E. Emergency crews responded to the crash and are urging the public to avoid the area.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »