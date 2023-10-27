The season to be merry is right around the corner and Alberta University of the Arts (AUArts) offers two big reasons to be jolly this November. The university gives you the gift of two joyous events.

AUArts is filled with ample creative minds and visionaries walking its halls, and it’s time to showcase their artistic abilities. At both the, you’ll discover a range of ingenious talent in a sea of colourful textiles, paintings, illustrations, designs, sculptures and more, all while enjoying fun nights out.will have all three. Located throughout the campus building, all five floors will host student-run galleries where bold and bright artworks will be found.

The free event encourages community building and is an opportunity for the AUArts community and Calgarians alike to marvel at the work being done by AUArts students — in fact, it’s the perfect chance to discover your new favourite emerging artist. So, bring your friends, family and neighbours to this Friday-night Gallery Crawl. Starting from 5:30 p.m., jump from gallery to gallery as the students from AUArts leave you wonderstruck. headtopics.com

Be the first to get your hands on one-of-a-kind gifts your family and friends will love by attending the First Night Fundraiser portion of the Show + Sale on November 17. This is no ordinary market. The night kicks off at 5 p.m. with tasty treats, live music and holiday spirit. The $25 event tickets help support student bursaries, urgent needs and Students’ Association programming, and more importantly, guarantee a first look at the original artworks for sale.

