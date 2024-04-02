Alberta to Create New Provincial Health Agency for Mental Health and Addiction Services

The Alberta government announced it will create a new provincial health agency responsible for mental health and addiction services. The announcement comes a month after new data shows the province saw the highest number of toxic drug deaths in history last year. More than 1,700 people died from toxic drugs between January and November last year, making it the worst year since the province’s substance use surveillance system was made publicly available in 2016.

That is compared with the same time period in 2022, 28.46 per cent higher compared with the same time period in 2021 and 69.08 per cent higher compared with the same time period in 2020. On Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith announced that the United Conservative government will introduce new legislation this spring that will see the creation of Recovery Alberta, a new provincial health agency responsible for the delivery and oversight of mental health and addiction services

