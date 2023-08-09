Alberta's Largest Power Generator Aims for Two-Thirds of Profits from Renewable Energy by 2028

One of Alberta's largest power generators says more than two-thirds of its profits will come from renewable electricity production by 2028 — a major transformation for a company that once was one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gases in the country. TransAlta Corp. announced an updated capital growth plan at its investor day on Tuesday which will see the company invest $3.5 billion, focused mainly on clean electricity generating and storage capacity by the end of 2028.

The Calgary-based company, which has brought online more than 800 megawatts of wind and solar power since 2021 alone, said it will add an additional 1,750 MW of clean power within the next five years





