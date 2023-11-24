Alberta's energy regulator won't reconsider approvals for Suncor's mine expansion

Alberta's energy regulator has decided it won't reconsider approvals for Suncor to expand an oilsands mine into a wetland once considered for environmental protection. The decision opens the door for expansion of the company's Fort Hills mine that has been before the regulators for more than two decades. It unlocks an estimated billion barrels of bitumen.

But scientists say it's also likely to doom a unique patterned fen - a peat-producing wetland featuring long strings of trees and shrubs separated by narrow pools that is host to 20 rare or endangered plant species and more than 200 species of migratory birds, including endangered whooping cranes





Alberta, Ottawa demand accountability ahead of meeting on Alberta CPP-exit proposalEDMONTON — The Alberta and federal governments are calling on each other to be transparent and accountable ahead of a national meeting Friday on the province’s proposal to quit the Canada Pension Plan.

Alberta Residents Express Support for Alberta Pension PlanAlberta residents express support for an Alberta pension plan during a telephone town hall led by former provincial treasurer Jim Dinning. Callers argue that Alberta is taken for granted by Ottawa and that an Alberta plan would benefit the province. The panel takes calls and online questions for 90 minutes.

