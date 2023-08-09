Alberta Residents Express Support for Alberta Pension Plan

Alberta residents express support for an Alberta pension plan during a telephone town hall led by former provincial treasurer Jim Dinning. Callers argue that Alberta is taken for granted by Ottawa and that an Alberta plan would benefit the province. The panel takes calls and online questions for 90 minutes.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CBCCALGARY: Alberta to release report on potential of Alberta-only pension planThe Alberta government will hold a news conference today, where Premier Danielle Smith and President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance Nate Horner will release an independent report on a potential Alberta pension plan .

Source: CBCCalgary | Read more »

CALGARYSUN: Bell: Smith, Canada Pension Plan already warring over Alberta pensionREVISED. Premier Danielle Smith and the Canada Pension Plan are warring over numbers showing Alberta ns getting hosed by CPP.

Source: calgarysun | Read more »

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Alberta says Quebec pension model back on table in Canada Pension Plan exit debateEDMONTON — A spokesperson for Alberta 's finance minister says the proposal to have a future provincial pension plan mirror the Quebec investment model remains up for consideration.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more »

TİMESCOLONİST: Alberta says Quebec pension model back on table in Canada Pension Plan exit debateEDMONTON — A spokesperson for Alberta 's finance minister says the proposal to have a future provincial pension plan mirror the Quebec investment model remains up for consideration.

Source: timescolonist | Read more »

PGCİTİZEN: Alberta says Quebec pension model back on table in Canada Pension Plan exit debateEDMONTON — A spokesperson for Alberta 's finance minister says the proposal to have a future provincial pension plan mirror the Quebec investment model remains up for consideration.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more »

GLOBALCALGARY: Quebec pension model back on table in Alberta’s Canada Pension Plan exit debateThe Quebec model has been a point of contention amid concerns that Alberta 's pension reserves could be at risk through politically-driven investment.

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more »