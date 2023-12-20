Alberta Premier Blames Former Alberta Health Services Head for Rescinding Job Offer to Former Chief Medical Officer

Alberta’s premier is laying the decision of rescinding a job offer to the embattled former chief medical officer of health at the feet of the man who was at the head of Alberta Health Services for one year. At an unrelated press conference on Monday morning, Smith didn’t directly address allegations that she directed AHS to rescind an approved contract for Dr. Deena Hinshaw to become part of the AHS Indigenous Wellness Core., which stemmed from a resignation letter from Dr.

Braden Manns, who was an interim VP at AHS. In the letter verified by Global News, Manns said he was resigning because the premier “was reaching down four levels into AHS” to instruct that Hinshaw’s contract be pulled. “Well, I can tell you that I put Dr. (John) Cowell in place to make these decisions. I talked with him on a weekly basis. We talked about staffing decisions a lot,” Smith told reporters on Monday.Top Indigenous doctor resigns after AHS backtracks on decision to re-hire Hinshaw “So ultimately, it’s the official administrator and now the board and the CEO who will make those decision





