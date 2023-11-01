Alberta, Ottawa demand accountability ahead of meeting on Alberta CPP-exit proposal

Alberta, citing a third-party analysis it commissioned, calculates it should receive $334 billion from the CPP — a figure tied to how much Alberta-based workers have paid linked to compounded investment returns.

“We expect that the federal government has access to non-public data sources that could impact the calculation of the ($334-billion) asset transfer amount,” Horner wrote to Freeland. The $334 billion is the central number around the debate that began a month ago and has rippled across the country, sparking concern on what an Alberta pullout would mean for everyone in the CPP.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s government is spending $7.5 million on an engagement campaign with Albertans that touts the benefits and downplays the risks of the province going it alone. “Between 2013 and 2022, CPP Investments delivered the highest ten-year returns of any pension fund in the world,” wrote Freeland.

“If Alberta were to withdraw from the CPP, the retirements of millions of Albertans would be at risk. Smith said she is waiting to hear back from a public engagement panel on whether there is sufficient interest from the public to merit a referendum on leaving the CPP.That date was thrown into doubt last week when Smith, acknowledging that Albertans want a firm figure on how much Alberta will get from the CPP, said there would be no referendum until a hard number is nailed down.

During question period Wednesday, the Opposition NDP said thousands of Albertans are telling the party in overwhelming numbers they don't want to leave the CPP.

