Alberta NDP Leader Notley Resigns, Canada Vows to Protect Drug Supply

Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley has announced that she will not be running for the party federally. This comes as Canada vows to protect its drug supply after a meeting with U.S. officials. Notley plans to step down from her position to make way for new voices. A Chretien-era effort to soften the UN's Indigenous language is criticized as a 'stain' on Canada. Canadians are feeling pessimistic about the country's direction, according to a national tracking poll.

Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon takes on the role of government House leader temporarily





CTVNews » / 🏆 1. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Liberals and NDP Could Reach Deal on Pharmacare, Former Staffers SayFormer staffers believe that there is enough goodwill between the Liberals and NDP to reach a deal on pharmacare before the winter deadline. However, pollster Greg Lyle warns that it doesn't guarantee the avoidance of an election. The parties have extended the deadline for passing legislation to create a national pharmacare program until March 1, 2024.

Source: TheHillTimes - 🏆 11. / 79 Read more »

Longtime NDP leader Ed Broadbent dies at 87Longtime New Democratic Party leader Ed Broadbent, who moved the party further to the left and up in the polls, has died at 87. Over his 20-plus years in federal politics, he helped to establish the NDP as a viable option for voters disenchanted after years of Liberal and Conservative governments.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Water scarcity threatens Alberta's agricultureThe list of counties declaring agricultural disasters in Alberta's south grew last summer, sometimes day by day. Multiple factors are projected to put pressure on something many take for granted in day-to-day life — water

Source: CBCCalgary - 🏆 78. / 51 Read more »

Bushy-tailed woodrats cause thousands of dollars in damage to Alberta resident's propertyRodents known as bushy-tailed woodrats have been nesting in and under a Crowsnest Pass resident's property, causing thousands of dollars in damage. The pack rats have been wreaking havoc on the property for over two decades, destroying a mobile home and leaving behind a skunky trail of destruction.

Source: CBCCalgary - 🏆 78. / 51 Read more »

RCMP Searching for Missing Man in Southern AlbertaRCMP in southern Alberta are asking for help in their search for a man who went missing on Thursday night near Diamond Valley, Alta.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

Emergency Alert in Alberta Warns of Rotating Power OutagesSaturday evening’s emergency alert in Alberta warning of rotating power outages shows the challenges the province is facing in terms of electricity supply during extreme weather. Carolyn Kury de Castillo reports on what is being done to avoid more near misses.

Source: GlobalNational - 🏆 81. / 51 Read more »