Alberta lawyers agree to plea bargain for having Manitoba judge followed

Two Alberta-based lawyers will not be able to practise anywhere in Canada for three years after admitting to having a private investigator spy on a Manitoba judge.of the Manitoba Court of King’s Bench, who noticed he was being followed by a black sport utility vehicle in July 2021 and confronted the driver.

In exchange for the peace bond, the Crown stayed charges of obstruction of justice and intimidation of a justice system participant.“What these lawyers did is nothing short of an affront to the administration of justice,” Perlmutter told court Friday in accepting the plea deal.Carpay is president of the Calgary-based Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, a legal advocacy group that has fought against COVID-19 public health orders. Cameron is a lawyer who does work for the centre.

In 2021, the two represented several churches that launched a court challenge against Manitoba’s temporary ban on in-person religious services. Joyal was the presiding judge. The lawyers hired a private investigator to follow three public officials. Then-premier Brian Pallister and chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin were the other targets. Joyal was the only target in the justice system.Meet 28 workers sharing a $5-million lotto win, and what each of them is getting headtopics.com

Joyal noticed the SUV following him after he left the Winnipeg courthouse to run errands, court was told in an agreed statement of facts Friday. Outside one store, Joyal turned the tables on the private eye.

“He confronted the driver, who avoided eye contact as the chief justice was honking at him and getting his licence plate,” Crown attorney Chris Vanderhooft told court. Police investigated and later charged Carpay and Cameron. Earlier this year, the Law Society of Manitoba permanently barred the two from practising law in Manitoba. It also imposed fines of $5,000 each. headtopics.com

