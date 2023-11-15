Alberta government urged to consider impacts of health measures during emergencies

The Alberta government should give greater consideration to the impacts of health measures during future public health emergencies and make those restrictions more difficult to introduce, according to findings from the province’s Preston Manning-led COVID-19 review. It makes three broad recommendations for future governments: Strike “a better balance” between protection from harm and protection of rights.

The report also calls for a reversal of onus when introducing public health restrictions, making it so politicians would have to justify in court the need for public health measures. “No infringement of constitutionally guaranteed rights and freedoms, during a declare state of public emergency, is to be regarded as justifiable and reasonable until first prove to be so in a court of law.” More specific recommendations include rejecting provincewide school closures as a policy option, and expanding use of pharmacists, nurse practitioners and licensed practical nurses to ease strain on the healthcare system

