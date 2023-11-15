Alberta government's dissection of public health care system punishes vaccine and mask mandates

It could be dubbed the revenge of the anti-vaxxers. Or the triumph of COVID-19 conspiracy kooks. Because there’s no question that the Alberta government’s dissection of the province’s public health care system as announced last week shows just how far it is willing to go to punish those who promoted vaccine mandates, mask mandates and any other measures in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Already a Subscriber? Sign in You are logged in Switch accounts And if retribution means more chaos for long-suffering patients and strained health-care workers, so be it. ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW To understand what the UCP government is about to do with our public health care system it’s important to know that currently Alberta Health Services (AHS) is a province-wide, integrated, co-ordinated organization of just over 100,000 employees that provides (among other things) all hospital services, long-term care, palliative care, home care, mental health services and public health monitorin

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MACLEANS: Can Alberta's Premier Keep Her Rebellious Rural Base Happy?Danielle Smith is the most polarizing politician in Alberta , and arguably Canada. Earlier this year, she was elected Alberta 's premier, and our latest cover story explores how her chaotic reign will shape the province—and the country—for years to come.

Source: macleans | Read more »

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Squamish man dead after being buried in avalanche in Alberta provincial parkCANMORE, Alta. — A climber from British Columbia is dead after being buried in an avalanche at a provincial park in southern Alberta on Saturday.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more »

PGCİTİZEN: Squamish man dead after being buried in avalanche in Alberta provincial parkCANMORE, Alta. — A climber from British Columbia is dead after being buried in an avalanche at a provincial park in southern Alberta on Saturday.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more »

TİMESCOLONİST: Man from B.C. dead after being buried in avalanche in Alberta provincial parkCANMORE, Alta. — A climber from British Columbia is dead after being buried in an avalanche at a provincial park in southern Alberta on Saturday.

Source: timescolonist | Read more »

GLOBEANDMAİL: Alberta Premier Criticizes Federal Government's Clean Electricity Rules Alberta Premier Danielle Smith criticizes the federal government's clean electricity rules and discusses her concerns at a business conference. The government's recent ad campaign opposing the rules is debunked by independent experts.

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

YAHOOFİNANCECA: Crescent Point Energy shares fall on latest deal in Alberta's Montney shale playShares of Crescent Point Energy fell as investors reacted to the company's latest deal in Alberta 's Montney shale play. The deal involves Hammerhead Resources, with Hammerhead shareholders receiving $21 per fully diluted common share. The transaction is expected to close in December.

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more »