Alberta government ousts Banff Centre board, taps administrator to review arts facility

An oil executive who is also the Alberta Foundation of the Arts chair becomes a one-man board for a Banff institution. Province doesn't explain why it fired the board but expressed hope to bring a "refreshed future."The UCP government has removed the entire board of the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity, replacing the directors with a single administrator tasked with reviewing the institution's inner workings.

It's a move similar to Premier Danielle Smith's sacking all directors of Alberta Health Services last year and installing Dr. John Cowell to temporarily oversee the massive hospital agency — and he still serves as a one-person-board nearly a full year later.

While Smith had offered several criticisms on AHS management during the COVID-19 pandemic and afterward, her government offered no rationale in Thursday's late-afternoon news release announcing the Banff Centre director's ouster. headtopics.com

"This change offers an opportunity to focus on a refreshed future for the Banff Centre," Advanced Education Minister Rajan Sawhney was quoted as saying in the ministry news release. She's the minister responsible for the 90-year-old facility, which operates under the province's Post-Secondary Learning Act, though the centre grants no degrees.Banff Centre's total revenue in the last fiscal year was $47.

Baay is currently board chair of the Alberta Foundation for the Arts, and he has previously held director posts at the National Gallery of Canada and the Alberta College of Art and Design. In May, Baay paid the Alberta Securities Commission a $40,000 settlement after admitting to breaching securities law by improperly sharing with another person non-public information about Touchstone Exploration Inc., the oil and gas company he leads.for the breach known as "tipping," Baay agreed to "pursue and complete training in best practices for public company governance." headtopics.com

Read more:

CBCNews »

Entire board at Banff Centre dismissed by Alberta governmentThe Alberta government has dismissed the entire board of the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity and replaced it with a temporary administrator. Read more ⮕

What to Expect From the 2023 Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book FestivalRunning from October 28 to November 5, the festival is back for its 48th edition with 60 live events, 84 films and some new attractions. Read more ⮕

Health-care standards not met at Alberta correctional centre, report findsTwo inmates at the Edmonton Remand Centre died after receiving poor medical care at the institution, says the province’s public interest commissioner Read more ⮕

Health-care standards not met at Alberta correctional centre, report findsEDMONTON — Two inmates at the Edmonton Remand Centre died and three others were hospitalized after receiving poor medical care at the institution, the province's public interest commissioner has found. Read more ⮕

Health-care standards not met at Alberta correctional centre, report findsEDMONTON — Two inmates at the Edmonton Remand Centre died and three others were hospitalized after receiving poor medical care at the institution, the province's public interest commissioner has found. Read more ⮕

Banff's Whyte Museum of the Canadian Rockies hosting book sale this weekendIt's a rare event to see a museum put some of its collection up for sale, but that's what's happening in Banff for three days starting Oct. 27. Read more ⮕