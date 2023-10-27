Alberta doctors call on province for more transparency amid discrepancies in COVID-19 hospitalization data

However, an internal document obtained by CTV News shows there were actually 898 COVID-19 patients province-wide as of Oct. 21, with an average of 912 COVI19 patients in hospital over the previous seven days.
Cameron Westhead, second-vice-president with the United Nurses of Alberta, is calling on the province's chief medical officer of health to address the public to clear the air. Westhead adds that nurses and health-care providers are already on the verge of burnout and rising infections are increasing the burden.
Alberta's COVID-19 data has not been publicly available for months because of changes made in how the provincial government reports its statistics. Additionally, as of Friday, the dashboard also confirmed COVID outbreaks at 19 acute care facilities across the province. Craig Jenne, a researcher with the University of Calgary's Biology, Immunology and Infectious Disease Department, says that with the data that is available, there has been a "pretty steep" increase in positive cases over the last couple of weeks. headtopics.com
Other logistical issues for doctors include having to isolate patients to prevent outbreaks, which Lang says can be particularly troublesome for the very elderly, those with lung diseases or other health conditions.Alberta Health increased its COVID-19 vaccine ordering limit for pharmacies from 100 doses per week to 350 doses starting on Monday, but several pharmacies are still experiencing shortages and some are unable to order Pfizer doses.
"We're only allowed to order once a week and my pharmacy orders on Wednesday to get them on Thursday, so I hope these 360 will be enough to last us until next Wednesday. I guess we'll see what the demand is like. We're fully booked up for today and tomorrow and Monday as well."Health Canada confirmed that Alberta had ordered and received 1,047,710 doses, which included 696,350 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 351,360 of Pfizer. headtopics.com