Alberta COVID-19 panel calls for consideration of ‘alternative scientific narratives’ for future health emergencies

A panel reviewing Alberta's COVID-19 response is calling for rule changes to ensure the premier and cabinet have the last word in future crises, with help from a new senior science officer. Former prime minister Stephen Harper, left, and Reform Party leader Preston Manning speak at a conference in Ottawa, on March 22. This should come as no surprise.

I suspect the panel, put together by Danielle Smith and led by Preston Manning, was always going to say what Ms. Smith wanted to hear., it was that public-health mandates would have been more effective coming from federal officials rather than each province and territory with their own guidelines. If every part of Canada had been on the same page, I suspect many more lives could have been saved. The resulting panel recommendations look like a win for the “me, me, me” crowd in Alberta. I am appalled that a government would put political gain above the greater good of the people it serve

