Albemarle quarterly profit drops, forecast cut on falling lithium prices

The company, which supplies Tesla and other automakers, reported third-quarter net income of $302.5 million, or $2.57 per share, compared to $897.2 million, or $7.61 per share, in the year-ago period.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Families of Hamas's hostages come to Ottawa seeking 'decisive action' to help free the victimsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: BOC Governor Macklem: monetary policy is working, but inflation persistsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Proposed CBRM amendments to controversial funding-agreement bill dismissed at committeeExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Maple Leafs' Tavares on death of Adam Johnson: 'Devastating to see'Explore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: US Treasury to borrow $776 billion in Q4Explore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Man charged with aggravated assault in Corner Brook has case set over to Nov. 21Explore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕