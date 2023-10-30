Alarm grows as Saskatchewan bars third-party sexual health, sexual abuse prevention educators from classrooms

Delilah Kamuhanda, Education and Outreach Co-ordinator with Saskatoon Sexual Health, in the library of the clinic in Saskatoon, Sask., on Oct. 20. Saskatchewan has banned all external organizations, including the Saskatoon Sexual Health organization, from presenting sex-ed sessions at schools in the province.a program for Grade 4 students in Saskatchewan designed to prevent sexual abuse, a puppet show tells the story of three friends, two of whom are victims.

But the program is suspended this fall, after the Saskatchewan government halted all third-party educators from presenting on sexual health in classrooms. The directive has also barred staff working for sexual assault centres, who would visit schools to talk about sexual-abuse prevention, as well as organizations focused on LGBTQ safety and well-being..

“Students have a right to this education. They have a right to learn how to keep themselves safe in dangerous situations,” said Reagan Conway, executive director at SSAIC, which is now also barred from teaching “No Is a Full Sentence,” a Grade 8 program focused on healthy relationships, consent, boundaries and dating violence. headtopics.com

But this fall, teachers are largely left on their own, as the ministry reviews third-party educators’ work “to ensure alignment with curriculum outcomes.” For now, only teachers and government staff, including nurses with the Saskatchewan Health Authority, are permitted to deliver sexual health education.

The organization’s elementary school sessions included discussions on puberty and healthy relationships, while high school topics included contraceptives and sexually transmitted blood-borne infections. The educators would share their online learning materials with parents, inviting them to reach out with questions or concerns. headtopics.com

Other times, students ask ridiculous questions to get a rise out of instructors – “teen stuff,” said Delilah Kamuhanda, education and outreach co-ordinator at Saskatoon Sexual Health.

