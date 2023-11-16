Airline Ticket Sales Drop in Canada

Airline ticket sales have dropped in Canada, with consumer anxiety over travel costs and the economy being the main factors. Sales at U.S. travel agencies have also fallen. However, Air Canada CEO states that demand remains stable. Bookings for peak periods are up, but off-peak periods are worse than expected.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FASHİONCANADA: Black Friday Sales in CanadaFind the best Black Friday sales in Canada with up to 80% off on fashion, beauty, homewares, and wellness products. Don't miss out on the deals!

Source: FashionCanada | Read more »

GLOBEANDMAİL: Emerge Canada Inc. and CEO Face Multiple LawsuitsEmerge Canada Inc., its U.S.-based counterpart and the CEO of both companies, Lisa Langley, are facing multiple lawsuits tied to their failed business. The outstanding claims total more than $900,000.

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

CTVCALGARY: More Women Than Men Have Died from COVID-19 in Canada, Statistics Canada Report ShowsA new report from Statistics Canada reveals that more women than men have died from COVID-19 in Canada . The report states that women accounted for 54% of COVID-19 deaths in the country, despite making up a slightly smaller proportion of the population. The report also highlights the impact on non-immigrants aged 85 and older, suggesting that the high concentration of deaths in long-term care homes may be a contributing factor. This finding explains why Canada initially diverged from global trends, where more men were dying from the virus. The report emphasizes that over 80% of the earliest COVID-19 deaths in Canada occurred in long-term care homes, significantly higher than the average in other OECD countries. Additionally, individuals aged 85 and older accounted for more than half of COVID-19 deaths in Canada .

Source: CTVCalgary | Read more »

AUTONEWSCANADA: Mitsubishi Expands Operations in Canada with New Parts Distribution CentreMitsubishi Motor Sales of Canada is experiencing record sales and is expanding its operations in Canada with a new parts distribution centre in Ontario. The facility is 70% larger than the previous location and eliminates the need for off-site temporary storage. The company plans to unveil new products and expects further growth in the coming years.

Source: AutoNewsCanada | Read more »

GLOBEANDMAİL: Builders Seek More Incentives as Sales Tax Waivers Fall ShortRental housing builders are warning they may need still more financial incentives from government to help tackle the housing crisis even as provinces are joining Ottawa to remove sales taxes from new-build rental projects.

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

YAHOOFİNANCECA: Gas Station Giant's Shares Reach New High as CEO Announces Increased TargetsShares of gas station giant hit a new 52-week high as CEO announces increased profit and cash flow targets for next year. The company plans to earn $2 billion in adjusted EBITDA in 2024, rising to $2.5 billion in 2028. $6 billion in cumulative cash flow expected from 2024 to 2028.

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more »