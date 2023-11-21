Airfares Plummet in Canada as Travel Demand Recovers

Statistics Canada reports a significant drop in airfares over the past year, despite higher costs. The price of air transportation decreased by 19.4% in October 2022 compared to the previous year. This follows a similar drop in September and August. The decline in airfares also occurred on a monthly basis in October, which is unusual as prices typically rise ahead of the holiday season.

The travel sector has been recovering, with seat capacity reaching 92% of 2019 levels for major Canadian carriers





