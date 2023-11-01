Air compressor maker Ingersoll lifts annual profit forecast

An improving non-residential construction market in the U.S. and growing domestic auto production has bolstered demand for the company's products. Ingersoll now sees full-year adjusted earnings per share to be between $2.81 and $2.89, up from a previous forecast of $2.70 and $2.80.

It reported a profit of 51 cents per share for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 36 cents per share a year earlier.(Reporting by Amna Karimi and Abhinav Parmar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Chile's Latam Airlines swings to profit in third quarterExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Marketmind: All eyes on Bank of Japan's 1% yield capExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Senators ask US regulators to address airline frequent flyer programsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Eltuek Arts Centre showcases Mi'kmaq cultureExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Cape Breton police charge driver with stunting in BaddeckExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Tenet Healthcare lifts annual forecast as surgery volumes recoverExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕