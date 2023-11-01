Air compressor maker Ingersoll lifts annual profit forecast

An improving non-residential construction market in the U.S. and growing domestic auto production has bolstered demand for the company's products. Ingersoll now sees full-year adjusted earnings per share to be between $2.81 and $2.89, up from a previous forecast of $2.70 and $2.80.
It reported a profit of 51 cents per share for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 36 cents per share a year earlier.(Reporting by Amna Karimi and Abhinav Parmar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
