Air Canada reports $1.25B Q3 profit, operating revenue up 19% from year ago

MONTREAL — Air Canada reported a profit of $1.25 billion in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $508 million in the same quarter last year.

The airline says the profit amounted to $3.08 per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a loss of $1.42 per diluted share a year earlier. Operating revenue totalled $6.34 billion in the company's third quarter, up from $5.32 billion in the same quarter last year, boosted by higher passenger revenues.

On an adjusted basis, Air Canada says it earned $3.41 per diluted share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted profit of $1.07 per diluted share in the same quarter last year. Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $2.15 per share for the quarter, according to estimates compiled by financial markets data firm Refinitiv. headtopics.com

In its outlook, Air Canada says its adjusted cost per available seat mile for 2023 is expected to be about 1.5 per cent to 2.25 per cent above 2022 levels compared with earlier expectations for its adjusted CASM to rise 0.5 per cent to 1.5 per cent.Companies in this story: (TSX:AC)

Air Canada reports $1.25B Q3 profit, operating revenue up 19% from year agoMONTREAL — Air Canada reported a profit of $1.25 billion in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $508 million in the same quarter last year. The... Read more ⮕

Air Canada reports $1.25B Q3 profit, operating revenue up 19% from year agoAir Canada reported a profit of $1.25 billion in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $508 million in the same quarter last year. Read more ⮕

COVID-19 Vaccine Uptake in Canada Falls Despite New Omicron VariantDespite the availability of updated mRNA vaccines to fight the Omicron subvariant, public awareness efforts to drive vaccine uptake in Canada have been less effective, leading to a decline in vaccination rates. Read more ⮕

COVID-19 Vaccine Uptake in Canada Falls Despite New Omicron VariantDespite the availability of updated mRNA vaccines to fight the Omicron subvariant, public awareness efforts to drive vaccine uptake in Canada have been less effective, leading to a decline in vaccination rates. Read more ⮕

COVID-19 Vaccine Uptake in Canada Falls Despite Availability of Omicron-Specific VaccinesDespite the availability of new COVID-19 vaccines specifically designed to combat the Omicron subvariant, public awareness campaigns to promote vaccine uptake in Canada have been less effective. Experts emphasize the importance of getting vaccinated with the updated mRNA vaccine to protect against the rising cases driven by the subvariant and waning immunity. Read more ⮕

Air Canada Pilots holds informational picket at YYC Airport over cancelled routesDozens of Air Canada pilots held an informational picket at YYC Airport, as the airline cuts routes. Read more ⮕