Air Canada reports $1.25B Q3 profit, operating revenue up 19% from year ago

Air Canada reports $1.25B Q3 profit, operating revenue up 19% from year agoMONTREAL — Air Canada reported a profit of $1.25 billion in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $508 million in the same quarter last year. The... Read more ⮕

COVID-19 Vaccine Uptake in Canada Falls Despite Availability of Omicron-Specific VaccinesDespite the availability of new COVID-19 vaccines specifically designed to combat the Omicron subvariant, public awareness campaigns to promote vaccine uptake in Canada have been less effective. Experts emphasize the importance of getting vaccinated with the updated mRNA vaccine to protect against the rising cases driven by the subvariant and waning immunity. Read more ⮕

Air Canada to Cut Routes Due to Pilot ShortageAir Canada announced it will slash six routes out of Calgary this winter due to an ongoing pilot shortage, threatening the airline's operational stability. The non-stop flights from Calgary to Ottawa, Halifax, Los Angeles, Honolulu, Cancun, and Frankfurt will no longer be in service at the end of October. The shortage of regional pilots is expected to have a prolonged impact on Air Canada's regional network. Read more ⮕