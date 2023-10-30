Air Canada pilots protest international route cuts nationwide | Watch News Videos Online

Air Canada to Cut Routes Due to Pilot ShortageAir Canada announced it will slash six routes out of Calgary this winter due to an ongoing pilot shortage, threatening the airline's operational stability. The non-stop flights from Calgary to Ottawa, Halifax, Los Angeles, Honolulu, Cancun, and Frankfurt will no longer be in service at the end of October. The shortage of regional pilots is expected to have a prolonged impact on Air Canada's regional network. Read more ⮕

Air Canada Pilots holds informational picket at YYC Airport over cancelled routesDozens of Air Canada pilots held an informational picket at YYC Airport, as the airline cuts routes. Read more ⮕

Air Canada Pilots Demand Better Working Conditions and Higher WagesAir Canada pilots gather for an informational picket, expressing concerns about job security, aviation safety, wage disparity, and career growth. They call for a stable aviation network and appropriate compensation. More pickets planned in Montreal. Read more ⮕

Disabled Man Forced to Drag Himself off Air Canada FlightA disabled British Columbia man who can’t walk and uses a motorized wheelchair says he was forced to drag himself off an Air Canada flight in Las Vegas after the airline's ground assistance personnel were not available to help him. The man, Rodney Hodgins, is now advocating for changes to ensure that no other disabled person goes through the same experience. Read more ⮕