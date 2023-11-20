Air Canada Denies Responsibility for $23.8 Million Theft

Air Canada denies responsibility for the theft of $23.8 million in gold and cash from its facilities at Toronto's Pearson airport. The airline is facing a lawsuit from security services company Brink's. Air Canada claims it fulfilled its carriage contract and denies any careless or improper conduct. The airline also argues that Brink's failed to note the value of the haul on the waybill, and if Brink's suffered losses, Air Canada's liability would be capped under the Montreal Convention.





