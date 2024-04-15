Air Canada Cancels Flights to Israel Following Tehran's Attack

Air Canada joined a slew of international airlines on Saturday that cancelled their flights to Israel as the Israel i airspace was temporarily closed following a missile and drone attack by Iran.

Air Canada said in addition to cancelling the April 13 flight from Toronto to Tel Aviv, it was also scrapping the ones on Monday and Tuesday as well as the corresponding return flights.“The next flight from Toronto is now scheduled on Thursday, April 18,” Air Canada said.Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said in a Friday post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that “Canadians should consider leaving by commercial means.”to “avoid all travel”.

“There is a very heightened sense of awareness of what the impact of a geopolitical conflict such as this is taking place and people are, in fact, being warned to take extra caution and in some cases, avoid travel,” Gradek said.There have been past instances of commercial planes being struck by missiles.

