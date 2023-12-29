Air Canada Becomes Official Airline Sponsor of Professional Women's Hockey League

Air Canada has signed a sponsorship deal with the Professional Women's Hockey League, becoming the official airline for the first six teams in the league. The airline has secured intellectual property rights for the teams in Boston, Minnesota, Montreal, New York, Ottawa, and Toronto. This partnership builds on Air Canada's previous partnerships in women's sports.





