AIG beats Q3 profit estimates on general insurance, life and retirement gains

SaltWire Network1 min.

The surge in demand for fixed index annuities helped AIG's life and retirement unit, which saw a 24% jump in adjusted pre-tax income. The New York-based company's general insurance underwriting income jumped by $443 million to $611 million.

Reinsurance broker Gallagher Re pegged global insured losses from natural catastrophes in the first nine months of 2023 at $93 billion, with the United States accounting for 74% of the losses. AIG's general insurance accident year combined ratio was 86.3%, compared with 88.4% a year earlier. The metric excludes catastrophe losses and a ratio below 100 signifies the insurer earns more from premiums than it pays out in claims.

