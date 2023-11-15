AI Tools Used by Students for Academic Assignments

As students tackle papers and other end-of-term assignments in the coming weeks, some will inevitably turn to AI tools such as ChatGPT for help. David Medler, an associate teaching professor at UVic and associate chair of the psychology department, said three such cases had already landed on his desk in a single week, an uptick from previous years and a sign of what he calls “skyrocketing” AI integrity violations. One anecdote in particular has stuck with Medler.

“My son goes to UVic, and he told me the story of him looking over at the person next to him, who was having an AI generate the paper that was due at the end of class,” he said. Medler, who has done research in the fields of computational modelling and artificial intelligence for many years, said he expects both learners and teachers to be adapting to the new technology for the next two or three years “until we get a really good handle on what’s going on.” Nearly all the questions asked at a recent roundtable event for instructors on academic integrity at the university were on the topic of AI

