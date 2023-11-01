AI may be revolutionary technology, but for now, it’s a pretty lousy investment

Novice investors tend to be more prone to biases that lead to high returns (potentially contributing to the formation of bubbles), more prone to The basic idea is that investor excitement causes stock prices to rise above their reasonable fundamental values, often accompanied by a “new era” or “this time is different” narrative – something we have heard frequently about AI.

And when the hype for the latest technology trend dies down, asset prices are likely to follow. Suffice to say, I don’t think investing in AI companies is a sensible path to capturing the benefits of a potential AI revolution.

But AI is also drawing attention for another reason – the notion that it is getting so powerful that it could be used to beat the market. In other words, you don’t need to buy AI stocks, but maybe you can use AI to select a portfolio of stocks that will outperform.

Unfortunately, there’s a fundamental problem with this proposition. To win at investing you can’t just be good, you must be better than the competition. But as more skilled or AI-enabled competitors compete to find winning trades,That’s what appears to be happening with the AI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ), which was launched in 2017.

Despite how impressive this sounds, the fund has not done anything special. It has trailed the market measured by both returns and risk-adjusted returns since inception. The reason is simple: A team of 1,000 research analysts offers no advantage over the collective knowledge of the market – especially when everyone has increasing access to AI tools.All these funds have, or had, relatively high fees. Interestingly, only four of the 15 funds studied in that paper are still open today.

