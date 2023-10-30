Ahold Doubles Romania Business With $1.4 Billion Profi Deal

Strained Markets Face Added Tension as Israel-Hamas War Heats UpMcDonald’s Sales Top Estimates With Help From Pricier BurgersBitcoin’s Big Moves Are Being Magnified by a Protracted Lack of LiquidityRealty Income to Acquire Spirit Realty Capital for $5.3 BillionPutin Calls Meeting to Discuss Anti-Israel Mob in DagestanPutin Calls Meeting to Discuss Anti-Israel Mob in DagestanSt.

2 Billion Asset Sale Windfall: The London RushYoung Canadians more anxious about debt, more likely to miss a bill payment: EquifaxUnifor workers at Stellantis strike as deal deadline passesMajor drink brands launch more non-alcoholic drinks as 'sober curious' trend growsCanada plans college crackdown amid foreign student troubles​The Daily Chase: More bank layoffs; Corus earningsGeneral Motors and Stellantis in talks with United Auto Workers to reach deals that mirror...

Embiid, Maxey drop double-doubles as Harden watches the 76ers beat winless Trail BlazersJoel Embiid had 35 points and 15 rebounds, Tyrese Maxey added 26 points and 10 boards, and James Harden watched it all from Philadelphia’s bench in the 76ers’ 126-98 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night. Read more ⮕

Big Oil Doubles Down on Fossil Fuel Despite Clean Energy ShiftExxon's $60 billion deal to buy Pioneer and Chevron's $53 billion tie-up with Hess sends a clear message: big oil is investing in fossil fuel despite the shift to clean energy. The International Energy Agency's prediction of oil demand peaking by 2030 raises questions about the rationale for increased spending on fossil fuel. However, the transition to clean energy is a long and expensive process, which explains why oil giants are not diversifying into clean energy projects. Read more ⮕

Tommy Pham's Impressive Performance Leads Diamondbacks to VictoryTommy Pham's outstanding performance in the game against the Texas Rangers helps the Diamondbacks secure a win. Pham went 4 for 4 with a pair of doubles and is 5 for 9 with a home run in the series. He approached the manager with the idea of staying in the game and eventually achieved a five-hit game. Read more ⮕

Japan printing giant Epson eyes growth in Middle East, Africa -CEOExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Men's Alpine Skiing World Cup Giant Slalom in Soelden Cancelled Due to High WindsThe opening giant slalom of the men's Alpine skiing World Cup season in Soelden, Austria was cancelled due to high winds. The decision was made for safety and fairness reasons, with the forecast predicting even stronger winds throughout the day. Last season also began with a cancellation, as the women's race in Soelden was called off due to heavy rain. Read more ⮕

'They're giant and they're gorgeous,' says Brant resident who accidentally grew 167 pumpkinsChris Paul Farais created a 'pumpkin house' in a raised garden in their Brant county backyard. Read more ⮕