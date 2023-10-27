Agnico eyes upper end of 2023 gold production guidance after Finnish court ruling

(Kitco News) - Agnico Eagle (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM), one of the world’s largest gold producers, today announced that the Supreme Administrative Court of Finland issued its ruling on Kittila's operating permit and has restored Kittila's operating permit to 2 million tonnes per annum.

In a statement, the company said it now expects approximately 30,000 ounces of additional gold production from the Kittila mine in the fourth quarter of 2023. According to Agnico Eagle, in 2023, Kittila is forecast to produce approximately 200,000 ounces of gold at total cash costs of $950/oz.

Overall, Agnico Eagle now expects 2023 gold production to be near the upper end of its annual production guidance of between 3.24 million ounces to 3.44 million ounces per. The Kittila mine in northern Finland is the largest primary gold producer in Europe. Kittila achieved commercial production on May 1, 2009, becoming Agnico Eagle’s first mine outside of Canada. Since open-pit mining was completed in 2012, Kittila has been an underground-only operation. headtopics.com

In 2022, the mine produced 216,947 ounces of gold at total cash costs of $980/oz. Kittila’s proven and probable mineral reserves contain 3.7 million ounces of gold (27.3 million tonnes grading 4.20 g/t gold) as at December 31, 2022, and mine life is estimated through 2035.

"We are pleased with the positive ruling by the Supreme Administrative Court of Finland, which allows Kittila to continue to operate at a rate of 2 mtpa. This ruling is consistent with our excellent environmental performance at Kittila, where we are well below the environmental emission limits," said President and CEO Ammar Al-Joundi. headtopics.com

Agnico Eagle is a senior Canadian gold mining company, producing precious metals from operations in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico. It has a pipeline of exploration and development projects in these countries as well as in the United States. The company was founded in 1957.

