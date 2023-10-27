, birds from six of the world’s continents flock to an online video call in 2020. Chirping and singing, they discuss cats and the weather, but also share speculations about Shady Habash, an Egyptian filmmaker imprisoned over a music video mocking President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Habash had just died of unknown causes in a jail outside Cairo after two years in detention without trial.

The death of the satiric filmmaker caused outrage among fellow young artists and activists who were trying to peacefully protest the authoritarian Egyptian regime. It also led to Greyson making the film that stars the conversative warblers.

Ten years ago this month Greyson and Canadian doctor and humanitarian Tarek Loubani were released from Tora Prison – the same facility where Habash died. They had been imprisoned six weeks without charge. headtopics.com

also focuses on the tragedy of queer activist Sarah Hegazi, incarcerated and tortured for flying a rainbow flag at a Cairo concert in 2017. Greyson is currently one of organizers of Viral Interventions, a York University project that each year commissions six short films about HIV realities today.Sadly, suffering from depression as a result of her traumatic experience in prison, the 30-year-old Hegazi died by suicide in her Toronto apartment in 2020., Sarah took her own life,” Greyson says. “This was heartbreaking, because she seemed to be thriving in Toronto. Then, of course, we learned that she was not.

