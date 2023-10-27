Afternoon house fire in Rutland extinguished

The blaze occurred in Rutland, along the 500 block of Mallach Road, and involved a two-storey home.

RCMP appeal for more information about Hazel Trembath school fireThe fire department reported no injuries, and that the fire did not spread to neighbouring properties. However, they reported that some vehicles were damaged.It’s thought the fire spread from the garage to the house, though that has yet to be confirmed. It’s also thought that, so far, one person has been displaced by the blaze.

Read more:

GlobalCalgary »

Rep. Bowman of New York charged with misdemeanor, to pay fine after triggering House fire alarmWASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman was charged Wednesday with a misdemeanor for triggering a fire alarm as lawmakers scrambled to pass a funding bill before a government shutdown deadline in September. Read more ⮕

South Okanagan hotel to host haunted house in support of fire departmentIn related news, the Regional District of Central Okanagan says pets should be kept indoors, and away from open doors, during Halloween. Read more ⮕

Photos: RCMP renews calls for help after Hazel Trembath Elementary fireDetermining the cause of blaze will take 'several months' to investigate, police say, as flares and hotspots proved difficult to collect evidence at the Port Coquitlam school. Read more ⮕

Driver crashes into McArthur Avenue storeOttawa Fire Services says a Vanier store was severely damaged when a driver crashed through the front of it Wednesday afternoon. Read more ⮕

B.C. man pleads guilty again to setting fire to ex-partner's homeGrayson Jefferson, 37, was back in Kelowna court Thursday morning to plead guilty to arson damaging a property. Read more ⮕

B.C. man pleads guilty again to setting fire to ex-partner's homeGrayson Jefferson, 37, was back in Kelowna court Thursday morning to plead guilty to arson damaging a property. Read more ⮕