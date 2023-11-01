After weeks in besieged Gaza, some foreign nationals and wounded Palestinians are allowed to leave

The strikes killed and wounded many people, the Hamas-run government said, but the exact toll was not yet known. Jordan’s deputy prime minister, Ayman al-Safadi, said the return of the ambassadors is linked to Israel “stopping its war on Gaza … and the humanitarian catastrophe it is causing.” He warned that the conflict could spread and threaten “the security of the entire region.”Israeli troops pushed toward Gaza City, the territory's largest city.
Seventy-six Palestinian patients, along with their companions, have been evacuated for treatment in Egypt, Abu Omar said. Ten other patients set to be brought out died before they could be evacuated, Dr. Mohamed Zaqout, a Health Ministry official in Gaza, told The Associated Press. The criteria for medical evacuation were not immediately clear.
Egypt has said it will not accept an influx of Palestinian refugees because of fears Israel will not allow them to return to Gaza after the war.Hospitals in Gaza expressed increasing alarm that their generators running life-saving equipment were on the verge of going dead after weeks of Israel barring entry of fuel.
The World Health Organization said the lack of fuel puts at risk 1,000 patients on kidney dialysis, 130 premature babies in incubators, as well as cancer patients and patients on ventilators.
