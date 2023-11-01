After weeks in besieged Gaza, some foreign nationals and wounded Palestinians are allowed to leave

The strikes killed and wounded many people, the Hamas-run government said, but the exact toll was not yet known. Jordan’s deputy prime minister, Ayman al-Safadi, said the return of the ambassadors is linked to Israel “stopping its war on Gaza … and the humanitarian catastrophe it is causing.” He warned that the conflict could spread and threaten “the security of the entire region.”Israeli troops pushed toward Gaza City, the territory's largest city.

Seventy-six Palestinian patients, along with their companions, have been evacuated for treatment in Egypt, Abu Omar said. Ten other patients set to be brought out died before they could be evacuated, Dr. Mohamed Zaqout, a Health Ministry official in Gaza, told The Associated Press. The criteria for medical evacuation were not immediately clear.

Egypt has said it will not accept an influx of Palestinian refugees because of fears Israel will not allow them to return to Gaza after the war.Hospitals in Gaza expressed increasing alarm that their generators running life-saving equipment were on the verge of going dead after weeks of Israel barring entry of fuel.

The World Health Organization said the lack of fuel puts at risk 1,000 patients on kidney dialysis, 130 premature babies in incubators, as well as cancer patients and patients on ventilators.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

YAHOOFINANCECA: Watch: Rafah Crossing Opens for Foreigners, Some Wounded PalestiniansForeign passport holders and severely wounded Palestinians started leaving Gaza via the Rafah border crossing for the first time since the Oct. 7 Hamas...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

GLOBALCALGARY: First evacuees leave Gaza through Rafah crossing as Israeli offensive intensifiesOn Wednesday, the Israeli military said it had deployed missile boats in the Red Sea, following long-range drone and missile attacks claimed by the Houthis in Yemen.

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Egypt prepares for evacuees from Gaza to arrive through Rafah crossingExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Egypt prepares for evacuees from Gaza to arrive through Rafah crossingExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: UK says Gaza's Rafah crossing likely to open for foreign nationalsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: UK says Gaza's Rafah crossing likely to open for foreign nationalsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕