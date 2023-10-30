Africa unlikely to follow East Asia's manufacturing growth path -study

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake Pie | SaltWire #shortsvideo #cookingshortsWASHINGTON (Reuters) - African countries are less likely to follow East Asia's development model of expanding manufacturing to pull people out of poverty, according to a study that shows a declining share of factory jobs for most countries by mid-century.

China may be an exception, further expanding its share of manufacturing output among 59 countries modeled in the study to 43.8% in 2050 from 30% in 2018 and 10.5% in 1975. While this may create some space for other developing countries in Africa, Southeast Asia and Latin America to move into lower-end manufacturing in low-end sectors abandoned by China, it won't be enough to replicate the transformative East Asian development model of moving from Agriculture to manufacturing.

"There’s still a popular idea that low-income countries will progress naturally from being dominated by agriculture to manufacturing-led growth, but mounting evidence suggests that’s not going to happen," said Kenny."We think that farms are going to empty out across Africa and Asia in the coming decades, but people are likely to flood into offices and shops, not factories." headtopics.com

It projects that even for the lowest-income countries, the number of factory jobs will barely keep pace with population growth over the next 30 years, and manufacturing is likely to remain a small part of most of these countries’ economies.

