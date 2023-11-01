HEAD TOPICS

Aflac beats estimates for quarterly profit on higher premium income

Adjusted earnings for the quarter rose 20% to $1.1 billion.On an adjusted basis, Aflac earned $1.84 per share in the quarter, compared with analysts' estimates of $1.48 per share, according to LSEG data.(Reporting by Pratik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

