Afghans facing deportation from Pakistan seeking move to Canada

As Touria Izri reports, some of them are waiting for Canada to process their refugee applications, as pressure mounts on the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada to pick up the pace.10 hours ago5 hours ago5 hours ago18 months ago

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Afghans return to Taliban rule as Pakistan moves to expel 1.7 millionExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Afghans return to Taliban rule as Pakistan moves to expel 1.7 millionExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Factbox-Pakistan's plan to expel over 1 million Afghans living in the country illegallyExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Factbox-Pakistan's plan to expel over 1 million Afghans living in the country illegallyExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: Afghans Leave Pakistan Amid Anti-Migration CrackdownAfghans who entered Pakistan illegally are leaving in large numbers ahead of a Nov. 1 deadline to leave or face deportation. Pakistan’s crackdown has been...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Pakistan official: 104,000 undocumented Afghans returned to Afghanistan through Torkham borderExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕