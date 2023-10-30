Afghanistan wins the toss, sends Sri Lanka in to bat at Cricket World Cup

Wrong distance takes women's walk race athletes to mistaken record at Pan Am GamesIsrael expands ground assault into Gaza as fears rise over airstrikes near crowded hospitals

Israeli troops and armour pushed deeper into northern and central Gaza as the UN and medical staff warned that airstrikes are hitting closer to hospitals where tens of thousands of Palestinians have sought shelter alongside thousands of wounded.Hundreds storm airport in Russia in antisemitic riot over arrival of plane from Israel

Hundreds of people on Sunday stormed into the main airport in Russia's Dagestan region and onto the landing field to protest the arrival of an airliner from Tel Aviv, Israel, Russian news agencies and social media reported.Ontario is lowering the age for regular, publicly funded breast cancer screenings from 50 to 40, which Health Minister Sylvia Jones says will help with early detection. headtopics.com

Carbon price could be 'off the table' by the next election after rollback for heating oil: Liberal strategist In the wake of the federal government announcing changes to the carbon tax, a former Liberal Party strategist is predicting that the carbon tax might not be part of the Liberals’ plan when the next election rolls around.American-Canadian 'Friends' actor Matthew Perry has died, an antisemitic riot broke out in Russia's Dagestan region, and St. Lawrence Seaway workers have reached an agreement. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner says the province's decision on whether or not to hold a referendum on leaving the Canada Pension Plan will be based on a 'high level feeling from many sources' following consultations with Albertans.Thousands of Sikh voters are expected to turn out today in the Metro Vancouver municipality of Surrey, to vote in an unofficial referendum at the centre of Canada's ongoing tensions with India. headtopics.com

England's poor performance at Cricket World Cup raises concernsEngland's poor showing at the Cricket World Cup has surprised fans, with only one win from five games. Despite still being mathematically alive, England's chances of reaching the semifinals are slim. In contrast, India remains unbeaten with five wins and is in a strong position. Read more ⮕

Cricket-Talismanic Rohit leads India's blemish-free campaign by exampleExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Pakistan to Arrest and Deport Undocumented ForeignersPakistan plans to arrest and deport undocumented or unregistered foreigners, mainly affecting Afghans who make up the majority of foreigners in the country. The UN agencies warn of a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and urge Pakistan to suspend forcible returns to avoid human rights violations. Read more ⮕

Jenni Hermoso scores late winner for Spain in first game since World Cup finalJenni Hermoso, who was at the center of a controversy during the World Cup final, scored a late goal to give Spain a 1-0 victory against Italy in her first international game since the tournament. Hermoso had accused the Spanish soccer federation president of sexual assault and coercion after he kissed her without her consent. The incident led to the resignation of the president and changes within the federation. Read more ⮕