AFC North Division Rivals Face Off in Week 11

The rugged AFC North is the only division with four winning teams and they’re playing each other in Week 11.Both teams are frustrated following tough losses. The Ravens (7-3) need a win to stay in first place. The Bengals (5-4) can’t afford another loss to remain in contention for the division crown with the Steelers and Browns both at 6-3. They had the same record through nine games in each of the past two seasons and ended up winning the North.

Lamar Jackson had an excellent game against the Bengals in Week 2 when he led the Ravens to a 27-24 road win. But Joe Burrow was still dealing with a calf injury back then. He’s healthy now and led the Bengals to four straight wins, including impressive victories against Seattle, San Francisco and Buffalo, before losing to Houston.BENGALS, 27-26The Cowboys (6-3) have dominated bad teams except for a loss to the Cardinals. It’ll be difficult for the lowly Panthers (1-8) to stay in this game.A Super Bowl rematch featuring the top two seeds in the NFL. Both the Eagles (8-1) and KC (7-2) were off in Week 1

