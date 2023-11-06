HEAD TOPICS

Aeva Technologies to produce sensors for Nikon industrial machines

SaltWire Network1 min.

Aeva Technologies has signed a deal with Nikon to produce sensors for industrial machines that can scan objects for microscopic defects. Aeva's lidar sensors, commonly used in cars with driver-assistance features, provide a three-dimensional view of the road. The sensors can also be used in other applications that require three-dimensional scanning. Aeva aims to make Nikon's scanning machines smaller and cheaper so that more vehicles can be inspected.

Canada Headlines

