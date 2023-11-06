Aeva Technologies to produce sensors for Nikon industrial machines

Aeva Technologies has signed a deal with Nikon to produce sensors for industrial machines that can scan objects for microscopic defects. Aeva's lidar sensors, commonly used in cars with driver-assistance features, provide a three-dimensional view of the road. The sensors can also be used in other applications that require three-dimensional scanning. Aeva aims to make Nikon's scanning machines smaller and cheaper so that more vehicles can be inspected.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BNNBLOOMBERG: Tesla to Produce €25,000 EV at Berlin Factory, Reuters ReportsTesla Inc. will produce a new model that will cost €25,000 ($26,863) at its factory near Berlin, Reuters reported, as competition intensifies to produce more affordable electric vehicles.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »

BLOGTO: This $5 million mansion near Toronto absolutely nails the industrial-chic aestheticLocated in the up-and-coming Lakeview neighbourhood of Mississauga sits a modern industrial mansion. So industrial, in fact, that it kind of looks...

Source: blogTO | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: Canon’s Advanced Chip Machines to Cost a Fraction of ASML’s BestCanon Inc. plans to price its new chipmaking gear at a fraction of the cost of ASML Holding NV’s best lithography machines, seeking to make inroads in the cutting-edge equipment now playing a central role in the US-China tech rivalry.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »

YAHOOFİNANCECA: Tesla's Berlin factory to produce cheaper vehicle: ReportTesla (TSLA) shares are trading higher on Monday after a report the car company is developing a lower-cost €25,000 ($27,000) electric vehicle at its Berlin, ...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: CapVest to Buy Industrial Chemicals Firm Recochem From H.I.G.Private equity firm CapVest Partners has agreed to acquire Recochem, a specialty chemicals manufacturer focused on the automobiles industry, from rival buyout firm H.I.G. Capital.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »

BLOGTO: The history of the Stockyards District in TorontoThe Stockyards District is a part of Toronto that has seen a great deal of development. From its early years as a fully industrial area, the Stocky...

Source: blogTO | Read more »