Ady Barkan, Activist Who Used His Illness To Advance Progressive Causes, Dies

“I can joke or say honestly that if I’m gonna die really young, I wanna go down swinging, in a blaze of glory,” Barkan told HuffPost in a “He’s a pretty singular person,” said Sarah Johnson, a longtime friend of Barkan’s who worked alongside Barkan for years at Local Progress, before eventually running it herself for a time.

Barkan (right) speaks with then-Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, in August 2014. Barkan pioneered a pro-worker campaign to lobby the Fed.By the time doctors confirmed that a bout of weakness in Barkan’s left hand was an early symptom of ALS, Barkan, then 32, had already achieved acclaim for pioneering work in the field of progressive organizing.

When Barkan pitched his superiors on the idea that the CPD could transform its network of low-income worker-activists into the first-ever, progressive grassroots Federal Reserve lobbying force, they were initially skeptical.

“Ady had that instinct still that you don’t give up on the institutions ― that you can go in there and work,” Smith said. “He had an ability to bridge that gap from the activist left and progressive organizers and still feel comfortable working with the institutions and people that the left broadly might feel antagonistic towards and saying, ‘No, you can go in there and talk reason to people and make them see you.

“My world had already fallen apart, and I wasn’t sure how I would tolerate this second blow,” Barkan wrote in his memoir.After a year of reflection with family, pursuit of experimental medical treatments and continued work for Fed Up, Barkan finally developed a firmer idea of how he would respond to ALS.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Temporary foreign workers in P.E.I. share stories of abuse, exploitation and fear with activistExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Jailed Iranian Women's Rights Activist Narges Mohammadi Thanks Nobel Peace Prize in LetterNarges Mohammadi, a jailed Iranian women's rights activist, has smuggled out a letter expressing her gratitude for winning the Nobel Peace Prize. In the letter, she states that the award marks a turning point in empowering protest and social movements worldwide. Mohammadi is currently serving multiple sentences in Tehran's Evin Prison.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Activist investor Politan Capital nominates candidates to Azenta's boardExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

BNNBLOOMBERG: Apple Investors Seek More Options Cover for Earnings, Citi SaysApple investors are looking for additional options to protect their earnings, according to Citi. The tech giant's stock has been volatile recently, and investors are seeking ways to mitigate potential losses.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Honduran lawmakers elect interim prosecutor, opposition cries foulExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Honduran lawmakers elect interim prosecutor, opposition cries foulExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕