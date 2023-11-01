Advocates call on Quebec to reduce impaired driving limit from 0.08 to 0.05

Now the families of people killed in drunk driving crashes have launched a new campaign as the holiday season approaches. Elizabeth Rivera and her husband Antoine Bittar were fast asleep on a March night in 2017 when police rang their doorbell with the worst news a parent could get.Their 27-year-old daughter Jessica was killed in an impaired driving crash. The three other people in the car survived, including the driver who had consumed drugs and alcohol.

“She had a beautiful smile and a beautiful sense of humour that we miss dearly,” Rivera said of her daughter.The parents got heavily involved in Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) after their daughter’s death. Rivera is now MADD Montreal’s president, and Bittar is a board member. They were on hand for the moving launch of the organization’s latest red ribbon campaign, designed to raise awareness as we move toward the holiday season.

"We're not against alcohol 100 per cent. You can drink whatever you want, but don't take the car, don't drive," said Rivera."We have made inroads regarding drunk driving. However, we must not let our guard down as we face new challenges today," said Marc Doret.

The launch held immense meaning for those who attended, many of whom had lost a loved one to impaired driving.“I want a time machine because sometimes I just want to go back,” he said, quoting from a poem he had written about her.“We still don’t understand why Quebec is the only province who doesn’t have administrative sanctions at .05 instead of .08,” said Bittar.In all other provinces you can get a ticket or your car seized for driving at a blood-alcohol level of 0.

