Advil maker Haleon's quarterly revenue rises on price hikes, strong demand

SaltWire Network1 min.

For the three months ended Sept. 30, Haleon reported a 5% organic increase in revenue to 2.79 billion pounds ($3.40 billion), compared with analysts' expectations of 2.83 billion pounds, according to a company-compiled consensus.

