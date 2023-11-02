Advil maker Haleon's quarterly revenue rises on price hikes, strong demand

For the three months ended Sept. 30, Haleon reported a 5% organic increase in revenue to 2.79 billion pounds ($3.40 billion), compared with analysts' expectations of 2.83 billion pounds, according to a company-compiled consensus.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Advil maker Haleon's quarterly revenue rises on price hikes, strong demandExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Israeli settler attacks fuel the fire as Gaza war ragesExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: South Korea, U.S. mark alliance with rap song, fashion and beerExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Exclusive-Canadian winner of gas rights on Congo's 'killer' Lake Kivu failed criteriaExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Hugo Boss Q3 sales match market expectationsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Sales in alternative revamp for TIM could raise at least 16 billion eurosExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕