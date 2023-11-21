Advertising Executives Call for X CEO Linda Yaccarino's Resignation

A “groundswell” of advertising executives have urged X chief executive Linda Yaccarino to resign from her role at the embattled social media company in the wake of an advertiser exodus and scrutiny over owner Elon Musk’s antisemitic remarks on the platform, according to marketing industry veteran Lou Paskalis.





Twitter takeover: 1 year later, X struggles with misinformation, advertising and usage declineSAN FRANCISCO (AP) — One year ago, billionaire and new owner Elon Musk walked into Twitter's San Francisco headquarters with a white bathroom sink and a grin...

