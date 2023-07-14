Advertisers Flee Social Media Platform X Over Pro-Nazi Content

Advertisers are fleeing social media platform X over concerns about their ads showing up next to pro-Nazi content and hate speech on the site in general, with billionaire owner Elon Musk inflaming tensions with his own posts endorsing an antisemitic conspiracy theory.

IBM, NBCUniversal and its parent company Comcast said this week that they stopped advertising on X after a report said their ads were appearing alongside material praising Nazis – a fresh setback as the platform formerly known as Twitter tries to win back big brands and their ad dollars, X’s main source of revenue. The liberal advocacy group Media Matters said in a report Thursday that ads from Apple and Oracle also were placed next to antisemitic material on X. On Friday it said it also found ads from Amazon, NBA Mexico, NBCUniversal and others next to white nationalist hashtags. “IBM has zero tolerance for hate speech and discrimination and we have immediately suspended all advertising on X while we investigate this entirely unacceptable situation,” the company said in a statemen





Meta (META) recently launched Threads, a social media app similar to X, formerly Twitter, positioning it as a rival to the platform run by Elon Musk. Threads...

The Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools Board of Trustees said the story shared by Trustee Monique LaGrange 'does not align with the principles and values that guide our division.'

From offering stark headlines about the events to added context about the history of Nazis in post-WWII Canada, international media have been covering the Yaroslav Hunka incident, while the Russian media propaganda machine has gone into 'overdrive.'

VICTORIA — British Columbia's Green Leader Sonia Furstenau says she fired her deputy for liking a social media post that compared provincial health officer Dr.

VICTORIA — British Columbia's Green Leader Sonia Furstenau says she fired her deputy for liking a social media post that compared provincial health officer Dr.

VICTORIA — British Columbia's Green Leader Sonia Furstenau says she fired her deputy for liking a social media post that compared provincial health officer Dr.

